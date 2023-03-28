John “Jack” Harrigill Published 3:22 pm Tuesday, March 28, 2023

Funeral services for Mr. John “Jack” Harrigill will be on Tuesday, March 28, 2023, at Franklin Funeral Home in Meadville, Miss. at 2 P.M. with burial to follow in the Roxie City Cemetery in Roxie, Miss. Rev. James Hunsucker and Dr. Matt Buckles will be officiating the services with Franklin Funeral Home in charge of the arrangements. Visitation will be at Franklin Funeral Home on Tuesday, March 28, 2023, from noon until time of service at 2 p.m.

Mr. Harrigill 87, of Oldenburg, passed from this life on Saturday, March 25, 2023, at Meadville Convalescent Home. He was born on May 3, 1936, to John V. Harrigill Sr. and Doris Guice Harrigill.

Jack, as many of his friends knew him, served his country in the United States Army National Guard. He served as a Deacon of Elmo Baptist Church being ordained in 1996. He was instrumental in building the existing church building. Jack and wife, Ellen, loved camping across the United States, especially the Great Smoky Mountains. Jack loved growing a bountiful garden and sharing the abundance of produce with friends and neighbors. Jack built bird houses and was quite a skilled carpenter. Jack loved the Lord and his family. Jack’s witness to the Lord is reflected even today in an ongoing ten year mission ministry from Elmo Baptist to central Kentucky that was initiated by a casual conversation between Jack and another customer in a restaurant. His humor won the hearts of Meadville Convalescent Home residents and staff this past year. After 30 plus years, he retired from R.G. LeTourneau in Vicksburg.

Email newsletter signup

Preceding him in death were his parents, John V. Harrigill Sr. and Doris Guice Harrigill; first wife, Peggy Dickerson Harrigill; sisters, Catherine Young, Patsy Shell; brothers, Freddie Harrigill, Bobby Harrigill and Charles Harrigill.

Survivors are his wife Ellen Prather Harrigill; daughter, Jackie Bass; sons, Ricky Harrigill, Tony Harrigill; brother, Larry Harrigill; sister Jewel Farmer; seven grandchildren; fifteen great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. Jack’s extended family includes stepsons, Matt and Carey Buckles; stepdaughter, Sara Boykin; nine grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.

Pallbearers are Keith Allen Bass, Mark Daniel Bass, Josh Hunter Bass, Clayton Thomas Kinley, Jackson Graham Buckles and Tommy Hawley.

To share condolences please visit www.franklinfh.com.