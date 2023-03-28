Lee Arthur Tolliver Published 9:46 am Tuesday, March 28, 2023

Mr. Lee Arthur Tolliver passed away on March 21, 2023, at the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson, MS. He was 75. Graveside Services and military honors celebrating his life and service to our country will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Friday, March 31, 2023, at the Natchez National Cemetery, Natchez, MS. Visitation will be held at Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home on Thursday, March 30, 2023, from 1 until 6 p.m. with the family present from 5 to 6 p.m.