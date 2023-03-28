Lee Arthur Tolliver

Published 9:46 am Tuesday, March 28, 2023

By Staff Reports

Mr. Lee Arthur Tolliver passed away on March 21, 2023, at the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson, MS. He was 75. Graveside Services and military honors celebrating his life and service to our country will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Friday, March 31, 2023, at the Natchez National Cemetery, Natchez, MS.  Visitation will be held at Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home on Thursday, March 30, 2023, from 1 until 6 p.m. with the family present from 5 to 6 p.m. 

Email newsletter signup

Sign up for The Vicksburg Post's free newsletters

Check which newsletters you would like to receive
  • Vicksburg News: Sent daily at 5 am
  • Vicksburg Sports: Sent daily at 10 am

More Obits

John “Jack” Harrigill

Nina Ann Quidor Andrews

Jesse K. McDonald

Betty Jane Brown

Print Article

  • Polls

    Are you visiting Vicksburg for Mighty 'Sip Fest?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Mississippi River level at Vicksburg

  • Calendar