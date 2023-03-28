Nicholas Anderson honored with Mississippi Senate Resolution Published 9:23 am Tuesday, March 28, 2023

Vicksburg native, Nicholas Anderson, a standout football player, who in May graduated Cum Laude from Tulane University and is preparing for the 2023 NFL Draft, on Monday, March 27, was honored with the presentation of Senate Resolution 41, by Senator Briggs Hopson and Senator Brice Wiggins, for the successes that brought him to this point.

Anderson graduated with a 4.61 GPA and was third in his 2018 Vicksburg High School class of 221 seniors. Some of Anderson’s high school athletic accomplishments include: First Team All-State, First Team All-District, All-District Most Valuable Linebacker and back-to-back All-County Defensive Player of the Year.

Participating in community awareness activities through Vicksburg High School and Chick-fil-A Leadership Academy fostered his dedication to helping others in need, especially children and the homeless. After one academic semester and football season at Jones Community College, he transferred with a 4.0 GPA in addition to being First All-State and All-Conference at the junior college level, and Junior College All-American awards, Anderson transferred to Tulane University in the 2019 spring semester, where his sports and academic talent continued to flourish and where his community service increased.

Anderson is the grandson of Vicksburg Mayor George Flaggs Jr.