Nina Ann Quidor Andrews Published 11:58 am Tuesday, March 28, 2023

Nina Ann Quidor Andrews of Byram, MS passed away on March 23, 2023, at St. Dominic’s Hospital at the age of 80.

She was born January 1, 1943, in Vicksburg, MS. She was a graduate of J.H. Culkin Academy. She worked as the daycare director and church secretary for First Methodist Protestant Church and Christian School and later for Grace Bible Church and Christian School. She was a member of Warrenton Independent Baptist Church. She is survived by her daughter, Karla Andrews Williamson (Danny Williamson); her son, James “Ray” Andrews, III (the late Patricia Strong Andrews); a brother, Edward Murray Reed (Tamara Suzanne Reed); her grandchildren: Brandon Andrews (Tiffany Andrews), Kristy Andrews, Brandy Andrews, Logan Williamson, Alexa Williamson, and Skyler Williamson; her great-grandchildren: Gabby Andrews, Jonathon Andrews, Kaylee Roth, and Payton Roth; and many other nieces, nephews, and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Annie Mae Redditt Quidor Reed; her father, John Hassell Quidor; her step-father, Edward Hughes Reed; a son, Kris Edward Andrews; a daughter-in-law, Patricia Strong Andrews; a grandson, Chad Andrews; and three sisters: Suzanne Quidor Robinson, June Quidor, and Debra Reed Nixon.

Services will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 1 at Fisher-Riles Funeral Home, 1830 Cherry St. in Vicksburg with Rev. Marvin Curtis officiating. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the hour of service. Interment will follow in Cedar Hill Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Danny Williamson, Brandon Andrews, Clint Tisdale, John Thompson and John Allen.