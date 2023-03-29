Autrey homers twice, but St. Al falls to Central Hinds Published 8:04 am Wednesday, March 29, 2023

St. Aloysius’ pitching couldn’t keep up with its hitting on Tuesday.

Cole Autrey hit two home runs, but five pitchers combined to issue 10 walks and hit five batters as Central Hinds defeated the Flashes 17-8 at Bazinsky Field. St. Al also committed five errors.

Joshua Chavez doubled and drove in three runs for Central Hinds (5-13, 1-3 MAIS District 3-5A), while Andrew Burgess was 2-for-5 with a double, one RBI and two runs scored. Kent McArthur also had three RBIs and scored twice, and pitched 1 2/3 innings of scoreless relief.

Preston Titus pitched 4 2/3 innings and had eight strikeouts.

Central Hinds used four hit batters and six walks to score 10 runs in the third and fourth innings, and take a 13-2 lead.

St. Al staved off the run rule with a late rally — it scored twice in the fifth and four times in the sixth; the latter rally included Autrey’s second two-run home run of the game — but had dug too deep a hole to climb out of by that point. Central Hinds also padded its lead with four more runs of its own over the last two innings.

Autrey finished 2-for-4 with four RBIs for the Flashes (3-12, 2-4). Carson Smith also had two hits and drove in four runs, and Barrett Shows reached base twice and scored twice.

St. Al lost its fourth game in a row. It will play Central Hinds twice more this week, Thursday in Raymond and Friday back at Bazinsky Field in Vicksburg. Both games will begin at 6:30 p.m.