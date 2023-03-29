Biden, First Lady to visit Rolling Fork Friday

Published 7:40 pm Wednesday, March 29, 2023

By The Associated Press

President Joe Biden

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden will travel to Rolling Fork, Mississippi, on Friday to meet those impacted by last week’s massive storm that ripped through more than a half-dozen towns, the White House announced Wednesday.
The Bidens plan to visit with first responders, community members and state and local officials and survey recovery efforts. The White House said the president would reaffirm the administration’s commitment to support the people of Mississippi for “as long as it takes.”
Biden issued an emergency declaration for Mississippi earlier this week, making federal funding available to hardest hit areas.
The storm hit so quickly that the sheriff’s department in Rolling Fork barely had time to set off sirens to warn the community of 2,000 residents.

