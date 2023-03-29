Governor Reeves Provides Update on Impact of Tornado and Ongoing Recovery Efforts Published 2:20 pm Wednesday, March 29, 2023

Governor Tate Reeves released the following statement providing an update on the ongoing recovery efforts following the devastating tornado that hit the state on Friday, March 24.

“I wanted to provide another update on the continued recovery efforts taking place across Mississippi following the severe storms and that impacted our state this previous weekend.

“The National Weather Service has confirmed that seven tornadoes touched down in Mississippi. This includes one EF-4 tornado (Rolling Fork/Silver City tornado), two EF-3 tornadoes (Carroll/Montgomery County tornado and Monroe County tornado), and four EF-1 tornadoes.

“The total fatality number has been revised to 21 storm-related fatalities. There were three fatalities in Carroll County, two fatalities in Monroe County, three fatalities in Humphreys County, and 13 fatalities in Sharkey County.

“Residents in Carroll, Humphreys, Monroe and Sharkey counties are eligible for both Physical and Economic Injury Disaster Loans from the SBA.

“Small businesses and most private nonprofit organizations in the following adjacent counties are eligible to apply only for SBA Economic Injury Disaster Loans (EIDLs): Attala, Chickasaw, Clay, Grenada, Holmes, Issaquena, Itawamba, Lee, Leflore, Lowndes, Montgomery, Sunflower, Washington and Yazoo in Mississippi. Applicants may apply online using the Electronic Loan Application (ELA) at https:// disasterloanassistance.sba. gov/ela/s/ and should apply under SBA declaration # 17836.

“I want to reemphasize that residents in Carroll, Humphreys, Monroe, and Sharkey Counties can now register for FEMA Individual Assistance by going online to disasterassistance.gov or calling 800-621-FEMA (3362).

“According to preliminary assessments, these counties have reported some damage to homes ranging from affected to destroyed. Carroll- 24 homes, Humphreys- 55 homes, Monroe- 1,476 homes, Montgomery- 49 homes, Grenada- 1 home, Prentiss- 1 home, Panola- 33 homes, Sharkey- 255 homes.

“Damage caused by tornadoes is covered under standard homeowners and business insurance policies. I encourage residents to file claims as soon as they’re able.

“We’re currently seeing approximately 7,300 power outages remaining. We still have far more work to do to ensure that power is reengaged across the state, but progress has been made from the over 24,000 outages that we saw yesterday morning.

“The Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality has met with Sharkey County leaders to discuss waste disposal. They will be meeting with Monroe County today. A generator is being coordinated to reactivate the pump station in Silver City to restore proper wastewater movement.

“The Mississippi State Department of Health has assessed the affected water systems across the state. Currently, the only non-operational water system is in Sharkey County due to the destruction of Rolling Fork’s water tower. Six public water systems remain operating with restrictions. Ten public water systems are operating under a boil water notice.

“I’d also like to note how moved I am by the many that have stepped up to support their neighbors in need. Folks have generously given their time and resources. If you’re looking for opportunities to donate and support this community, please go here for more information.

“Please continue to pray for the families affected by this tornado and all those helping to respond. We will continue to get through this crisis together.”