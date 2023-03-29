Jim Mitchell (Mike) Hill Published 1:41 pm Wednesday, March 29, 2023

August 25, 1948 – March 25, 2023

Mike Hill who was loved and cherished by many, went home to be with the Lord on March 25, 2023, at the age of 74.

Mike was known by all as someone who always had a story to tell on any topic imaginable – from colonial history to megalodons to the psychology of domestic pigs. But he was also someone whose endless curiosity contributed to a vast knowledge, often relied upon by friends and family.

He spent his early years living on the Yazoo River and often visiting Kings Point Island with endless cousins. He called those days some of his happiest, often remembering “we didn’t even know we were poor.”

Mike wore many hats in his lifetime as a farmer and a businessman, but spent his free time often in nature, walking the creek looking for treasures and relaxing at Eagle Lake. He also traveled later in life with his wife Barbara to Canada, Italy, Israel, Egypt, and Jordon, fulfilling a lifelong dream of seeing Petra.

He was a member of the Knights of Columbus of Vicksburg and St. Paul Catholic Church. He jokingly referred to his conversion to Catholicism, after attending the church for over three decades, as “one of Pastor Thomas McGing’s crowning achievements.”

Mike leaves behind his wife Barbara Ellis Hill of 49 years. He was a proud father of Benjamin Hill (Rosa) and Kacey Hill (Tom Riley) and doting “Big Daddy” to his grandchildren, Anthony and Alexis Hill, and Finegan (Finnie) Riley. He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry Elmer Hill and Hazel Ferguson Fletcher.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, April 1, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Paul Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Vicksburg Catholic School – SFXE Teacher Supply Fund, 1200 Hayes Street, Vicksburg, Mississippi, 39183.

Pallbearers will be Steve Halm, Anthony Hill, John Hill, Bob Hollingsworth, Scott Johnston, Sydney Johnston, Sherwood Lyons and Tom Riley.