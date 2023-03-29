Palmer’s no-hitter carries PCA past district rival Benton Published 7:23 am Wednesday, March 29, 2023

Gage Palmer was nearly perfect, which is starting to seem pretty normal for Porter’s Chapel Academy’s baseball pitchers these days.

Palmer threw a no-hitter, striking out 10 batters and only walking one, as Porter’s Chapel beat Benton Academy 7-0 on Tuesday.

It was the third consecutive shutout thrown by PCA’s pitchers. They have only allowed one hit and four walks in that span, which covers 17 innings.

Palmer retired 20 of the 23 batters he faced Tuesday. He hit Brett Pierce leading off the third inning, and walked Nathan Wilson in the fourth. Hayes Davis reached on an error to start the seventh inning, but was caught stealing.

Palmer was also one of PCA’s offensive stars. He went 2-for-3 with a double, and scored two runs.

Gavin Pugh had two hits and an RBI for the Eagles (9-8, 2-2 MAIS District 3-3A), and Zach Ashley drove in two runs. Chase Hearn had an RBI single in the first inning to help stake PCA to an early 3-0 lead. It added two runs in the fifth inning and two more in the sixth to gain some breathing room.

PCA and Benton (5-7, 1-2) will play again Thursday at 6 p.m. in Yazoo City.