Vicksburg man wanted for drive-by shooting Published 9:46 pm Wednesday, March 29, 2023

Timothy Maurice Ross III, 20, is wanted by the Vicksburg Police Department in connection with a drive-by shooting on South Street.

If you have any information or know the whereabouts of Maurice, please call Sergeant Carson at 601-636-2511.

Alternatively, you may provide the information to CrimeStoppers at 601-355-8477 and be eligible for a cash reward if the information assists in an arrest.