Warren Central’s Burrell runs away with the Athlete of the Week award Published 12:24 pm Wednesday, March 29, 2023

Adria Burrell sprinted past all of her competition on the track, and in The Vicksburg Post’s Athlete of the Week contest.

Burrell, a sophomore for Warren Central’s track and field team, amassed 527 votes — nearly half of the 1,141 cast — in an online poll of The Post’s readers to win the Athlete of the Week award.

Vicksburg High softball player Lexi Kistler finished second, with 253 votes. Porter’s Chapel Academy tennis and baseball player Thomas Azlin was third, with 195 votes, and St. Aloysius golfer Will Keen received 166 to place fourth.

Email newsletter signup

Burrell won two individual events and two relays to lead the Lady Vikes to the team title at the Vicksburg Invitational meet on March 23.

Burrell won the 100 meters with a time of 12.47 seconds and the 200 meters in 27.02 seconds, and was on the winning 4×100 and 4×200 meter relay teams. It was the third meet this season in which Burrell has swept the 100 and 200 meters.

Congratulations to Adria and the other nominees, and thank you to our readers for voting.

The nominees for the Athlete of the Week award are announced each week on Sunday, and voting is open until midnight Tuesday. Links to the poll will be posted on our Facebook and Twitter pages, as well as at vicksburgpost.com.