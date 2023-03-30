Warren County Land Records March 20 to March 27
Published 3:57 pm Thursday, March 30, 2023
Records were recorded from the Warren County Courthouse from the period March 20 to March 27.
Warranty Deeds
*Skipper D. Whittington and Mary E. Whittington to John Laverne Alexander, Part of Section 40, Township 17 North, Range 4 East.
*Joshua R. Blackmon and Alisha D. Blackmon to Dalton Ray Grace, Part of Section 22, Township 15 North, Range 4 East.
*Harley H. Caldwell to Alexandra Trichell and Donald Keith Rice, Part of Section 29, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.
*Thomas R. Patin and Anna Christine Patin to Schuyler Cameron Cool and Kailee Ellen Edwards, Part of Section 19, Township 15 North, Range 4 East.
*Jacqueline Walker-Gaines and Joseph M. Gaines to Charlie Cummings, Part of Section 6, Township 14 North, Range 4 East.
*Ollie Hardaway to Roderick McCroy and Lusinda McCroy, Part of Section 17, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.
*Jeffrey Henry and Anna Henry to Nicholas E. Poole and Jamie C. Poole, Part of Lot 27 and All of Lot 28 of Section 19, Township 15 North, Range 4 East; Part of Section 20, Township 15 North, Range 4 East.
*Barbara Learned to Jerry L. Vines, Lot 16, Leland Pointe Subdivision.
*Frankie H. McCaughn to David Brandon Speed, Part of Section 35, Township 18 North, Range 2 East.
*Pamela Segrest to Perry Real Estate LLC, Lots 7, 8 and 9, North End.
*John A. Walton Jr. to Michael Russell Steinmetz, Part of Section 10, Township 14 North, Range 3 East.
Deeds of Trust
*John Laverne Alexander to Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation, Part of Section 40, Township 17 North, Range 4 East.
*Louis Hasty to Cadence Bank, Part of Section 30, Township 15 North, Range 4 East; Lot 3, Brady.
*Nicholas E. Poole and Jamie C. Poole to Cadence Bank, Part of Lot 27 and All of Lot 28 of Section 19, Township 15 North, Range 4 East; Part of Section 20, Township 15 North, Range 4 East.
*Alexandra Trichell and Donald Keith Rice to Cadence Bank, Part of Section 29, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.
*Schuyler Cameron Cooland Kailee Ellen Edwards to Cadence Bank, Part of Section 19, Township 15 North, Range 4 East.
*David L. Cotton and C. Beverly Cotton to Trustmark National Bank, Part of Section 14, Township 14 North, Range 3 East.
*Jonathan Heath Smith and Jamie E. Smith to Delta Bank, Lots 5, 6 and 7, Freeland.
*Property Pros Investments LLC to Delta Bank, Lot 113, Oak Park No. 3.
*Maxie Mac Felix to New Day Financial LLC, Lots 272, Oak Park No. 6.
*510 Armory Road LLC to Ferguson Federal Credit Union, Part of Section 13, Township 16 North, Range 5 East.
*Michael Russell Steinmetz to Gold Star Mortgage Financial Group Corporation, Part of Section 10, Township 14 North, Range 3 East.
*Dalton Ray Grace to 21st Mortgage Corporation, Part of Northeast ¼ of Section 22, Township 15 North, Range 4 East.
*Thomas Michael Griffing and Melody Griffing to Mutual Credit Union, Lot 58, Fairways Subdivision part 5.
*Robert E. Heads to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Lot 122, Rolling Ridge-Resurvey of Lots.
*John A. Keck to Regions Bank, Lot 10 and Part of Lot 11, Lightcap Extension.
*Sandrel K. King and Reginald R. King to Trustmark National Bank, Part of Section 3, Township 14 North, Range 3 East.
*Gordon David Longmire and Johneana W. Longmire to Quicken Loans, Part of Section 13, Township 16 North, Range 3 East.
*Russell Mahalitc to Southern Agricultural Credit Corporation, Part of Section 17, Township 15 North, Range 5 East; Part of Section 20, Township 15 North, Range 5 East.
*Taylor Rowland Martin and Michelle M. Martin to Trustmark National Bank, Part of Section 41, Township 17 North, Range 4 East; Part of Section 42, Township 17 North, Range 4 East.
*Perry Real Estate LLC to Southern Investment Funding LLC, Lots 7, 8 and 9, North End.
Marriage Licenses
*Kelly Brown Ervin, 37, Texas, to Kaori Tonami, 44, Japan.
*Andrew Mauldin Wood, 37, Tennessee, to Brittany Ashlan Boolos, 31, Mississippi.
*Timothy Molette Hurst, 53, Mississippi, to Melissa Darlene Berryhill, 43, Mississippi.
*Louis Edward Jackson, 57, Mississippi, to Connie Thornton, 69, Mississippi.