Warren County Land Records March 20 to March 27 Published 3:57 pm Thursday, March 30, 2023

Records were recorded from the Warren County Courthouse from the period March 20 to March 27.

Warranty Deeds

*Skipper D. Whittington and Mary E. Whittington to John Laverne Alexander, Part of Section 40, Township 17 North, Range 4 East.

Email newsletter signup

*Joshua R. Blackmon and Alisha D. Blackmon to Dalton Ray Grace, Part of Section 22, Township 15 North, Range 4 East.

*Harley H. Caldwell to Alexandra Trichell and Donald Keith Rice, Part of Section 29, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

*Thomas R. Patin and Anna Christine Patin to Schuyler Cameron Cool and Kailee Ellen Edwards, Part of Section 19, Township 15 North, Range 4 East.

*Jacqueline Walker-Gaines and Joseph M. Gaines to Charlie Cummings, Part of Section 6, Township 14 North, Range 4 East.

*Ollie Hardaway to Roderick McCroy and Lusinda McCroy, Part of Section 17, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

*Jeffrey Henry and Anna Henry to Nicholas E. Poole and Jamie C. Poole, Part of Lot 27 and All of Lot 28 of Section 19, Township 15 North, Range 4 East; Part of Section 20, Township 15 North, Range 4 East.

*Barbara Learned to Jerry L. Vines, Lot 16, Leland Pointe Subdivision.

*Frankie H. McCaughn to David Brandon Speed, Part of Section 35, Township 18 North, Range 2 East.

*Pamela Segrest to Perry Real Estate LLC, Lots 7, 8 and 9, North End.

*John A. Walton Jr. to Michael Russell Steinmetz, Part of Section 10, Township 14 North, Range 3 East.



Deeds of Trust

*John Laverne Alexander to Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation, Part of Section 40, Township 17 North, Range 4 East.

*Louis Hasty to Cadence Bank, Part of Section 30, Township 15 North, Range 4 East; Lot 3, Brady.

*Nicholas E. Poole and Jamie C. Poole to Cadence Bank, Part of Lot 27 and All of Lot 28 of Section 19, Township 15 North, Range 4 East; Part of Section 20, Township 15 North, Range 4 East.

*Alexandra Trichell and Donald Keith Rice to Cadence Bank, Part of Section 29, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

*Schuyler Cameron Cooland Kailee Ellen Edwards to Cadence Bank, Part of Section 19, Township 15 North, Range 4 East.

*David L. Cotton and C. Beverly Cotton to Trustmark National Bank, Part of Section 14, Township 14 North, Range 3 East.

*Jonathan Heath Smith and Jamie E. Smith to Delta Bank, Lots 5, 6 and 7, Freeland.

*Property Pros Investments LLC to Delta Bank, Lot 113, Oak Park No. 3.

*Maxie Mac Felix to New Day Financial LLC, Lots 272, Oak Park No. 6.

*510 Armory Road LLC to Ferguson Federal Credit Union, Part of Section 13, Township 16 North, Range 5 East.

*Michael Russell Steinmetz to Gold Star Mortgage Financial Group Corporation, Part of Section 10, Township 14 North, Range 3 East.

*Dalton Ray Grace to 21st Mortgage Corporation, Part of Northeast ¼ of Section 22, Township 15 North, Range 4 East.

*Thomas Michael Griffing and Melody Griffing to Mutual Credit Union, Lot 58, Fairways Subdivision part 5.

*Robert E. Heads to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Lot 122, Rolling Ridge-Resurvey of Lots.

*John A. Keck to Regions Bank, Lot 10 and Part of Lot 11, Lightcap Extension.

*Sandrel K. King and Reginald R. King to Trustmark National Bank, Part of Section 3, Township 14 North, Range 3 East.

*Gordon David Longmire and Johneana W. Longmire to Quicken Loans, Part of Section 13, Township 16 North, Range 3 East.

*Russell Mahalitc to Southern Agricultural Credit Corporation, Part of Section 17, Township 15 North, Range 5 East; Part of Section 20, Township 15 North, Range 5 East.

*Taylor Rowland Martin and Michelle M. Martin to Trustmark National Bank, Part of Section 41, Township 17 North, Range 4 East; Part of Section 42, Township 17 North, Range 4 East.

*Perry Real Estate LLC to Southern Investment Funding LLC, Lots 7, 8 and 9, North End.



Marriage Licenses

*Kelly Brown Ervin, 37, Texas, to Kaori Tonami, 44, Japan.

*Andrew Mauldin Wood, 37, Tennessee, to Brittany Ashlan Boolos, 31, Mississippi.

*Timothy Molette Hurst, 53, Mississippi, to Melissa Darlene Berryhill, 43, Mississippi.

*Louis Edward Jackson, 57, Mississippi, to Connie Thornton, 69, Mississippi.