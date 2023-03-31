19-year-old arrested for shooting vehicle on U.S. 61 South Published 10:50 am Friday, March 31, 2023

Derrius Demond Darden, 19, was arrested and charged with drive-by shooting on Sunday.

While traveling on U.S. 61 South near Iowa Boulevard, two vehicles exchanged gunfire. Darden was allegedly one of the occupants in a vehicle who fired multiple shots at the other occupied vehicle. He was apprehended following a foot pursuit with responding officers.

Darden was arraigned by Municipal Court Judge Penny Lawson who set his bond at $50,000 and bound him over to the Warren County Grand Jury. The department has stated that more arrests in the case pending.