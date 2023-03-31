Baseball roundup: PCA and Vicksburg take district wins; Central Hinds tops St. Al again Published 8:36 am Friday, March 31, 2023

Porter’s Chapel Academy’s shutout streak came to an end Thursday, but its winning streak did not.

John Wyatt Massey and Chase Hearn both went 2-for-4 with two RBIs and one run scored, as Porter’s Chapel defeated Benton Academy 13-4 for its fourth consecutive victory.

PCA pitcher Zach Ashley finished with eight strikeouts and allowed three runs in 5 1/3 innings to earn the win. He gave up two runs in the bottom of the third inning, one of them on a single by Brett Pierce, to end a 19-inning scoreless streak by PCA’s pitchers.

The Eagles, though, had plenty of offense to cover for a less than dominant pitching performance this time out. They scored nine runs over the last three innings to break open a tight game, and finished with 12 hits.

Two errors helped PCA score three runs in the fifth inning. Hearn’s two RBI singles in the sixth and seventh were part of four- and three-run rallies, respectively.

Seven of PCA’s nine starters scored a run, eight had a hit, and six finished with at least one RBI. Thomas Azlin and Gavin White had two hits apiece.

PCA (10-8, 3-2 MAIS District 3-3A) climbed above .500 in district play. Its next game is Saturday at 2 p.m. at Clinton Christian, and then it will face Deer Creek in a district series next week.

Central Hinds 4, St. Aloysius 1

Brady Price allowed one run in 6 1/3 innings, and Mac Crawford hit a two-run double in the third inning as Central Hinds (6-13, 2-3 MAIS District 3-5A) beat St. Aloysius (3-13, 2-5) for the second straight game.

St. Al had several chances to score during the game, but couldn’t come up with a timely hit. It left 10 runners on base, and left the bases loaded twice.

The Flashes loaded the bases with one out in the top of the seventh, and finally got on the board when John David Liggett scored on a ground out by Connor Gaul to cut it to 4-1. A walk loaded the bases again, but Central Hinds reliever Ryan Etheridge escaped the jam with a ground out.

Gaul finished 2-for-4 with an RBI for St. Al. Pitcher Matthew Pitre went six innings, allowed four hits and three walks, and struck out eight.

Price had four strikeouts for Central Hinds.

St. Al and Central Hinds will finish their three-game district series Friday at 6:30 p.m. at Bazinsky Field in Vicksburg.

Vicksburg 18, Provine 1

Mincer Minor went 3-for-3 with a double and two runs scored, Connor Harrigill was 2-for-2 and scored twice, and Vicksburg High (6-8, 5-0 MHSAA Region 4-5A) routed Provine for the second time this week.

Unlike the first meeting with Provine, when the Gators used walks and hit batters to score 13 runs without a hit, they got to swing the bat this time. The hits by Minor and Harrigill were among nine the team had in only two innings.

The Gators also drew 10 walks, and had six batters hit by a pitch. Kaleb Doss walked three times and scored twice. Mickell Jones was 1-for-1 with a double, two walks, and two runs scored.

Vicksburg and Provine will finish their three-game region series Friday at 6 p.m. at VHS.