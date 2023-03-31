BIDEN: Rolling Fork tornado is ‘tough stuff’ Published 1:22 pm Friday, March 31, 2023

President Joe Biden, First Lady Dr. Jill Biden and a delegation of federal and state officials arrived in Rolling Fork Friday morning to tour the damage left one week after a tornado devastated the area.

Upon arriving in Rolling Fork, Biden said the scene in the town was “tough stuff.”

“This is tough stuff,” he said. “And the thing that really always amazed me that all the tornadoes I’ve been to lately is that we have one house standing, one house from here to the wall, totally destroyed. But for the grace of God.”

Prior to Biden’s arrival in Mississippi, the White House announced the federal government will cover the total cost of the state’s emergency measures for the next 30 days, including overtime for first responders and debris cleanup. According to information from the White House, Biden is also expected to announce the Federal Emergency Management Agency will open disaster recovery centers in storm-ravaged counties to help residents access the resources available to them.

Those who participated in an operational briefing with Biden shortly after his arrival were:

Governor Tate Reeves, Mississippi

Elee Reeves, First Lady of Mississippi

Secretary Marcia Fudge, Department of Housing and Urban Development

Administrator Deanne Criswell, Federal Emergency Management Agency

Rep. Bennie Thompson (MS-02)

Liz Sherwood-Randall, Assistant to the President & Homeland Security Advisor

Mayor Eldridge Walker, Rolling Fork, Mississippi

Deputy Director Clayton French, Mississippi State Emergency Agency

Biden is anticipated to stay in Mississippi for five hours on Friday, spending the bulk of his time in Sharkey County.