Brandon man killed in Tallulah crash

Published 9:56 am Friday, March 31, 2023

By Staff Reports

On Friday at approximately 4:30 a.m., Louisiana State Police Troop F responded to a single-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 602 at Hodge Road.

This crash claimed the life of 49-year-old Howard L. Brooks of Brandon.

The preliminary investigation revealed that a 2014 GMC Acadia, driven by Brooks, was traveling west on Louisiana Highway 602. For reasons still under investigation, the GMC exited the roadway and impacted a utility pole. After the initial impact, the vehicle then overturned and ejected Brooks.

Email newsletter signup

Sign up for The Vicksburg Post's free newsletters

Check which newsletters you would like to receive
  • Vicksburg News: Sent daily at 5 am
  • Vicksburg Sports: Sent daily at 10 am

Brooks, who was unrestrained, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Madison Parish Coroner’s Office.

A toxicology sample was obtained and submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.

Although the exact cause of the crash remains under investigation, Troopers would like to remind the public that inattentive and distracted driving is dangerous and is a leading cause of crashes in our state. It is also important for motorists to take a few seconds and buckle up, failure to do so can have devastating consequences.

In 2023, Troop F has investigated 10 fatal crashes resulting in 11 fatalities.

More News

Three arrested in South Street drive-by shooting 

19-year-old arrested for shooting vehicle on U.S. 61 South

Man arrested for assaulting child with baseball bat

Second Martha Street shooting suspect arrested

Print Article