Brandon man killed in Tallulah crash Published 9:56 am Friday, March 31, 2023

On Friday at approximately 4:30 a.m., Louisiana State Police Troop F responded to a single-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 602 at Hodge Road.

This crash claimed the life of 49-year-old Howard L. Brooks of Brandon.

The preliminary investigation revealed that a 2014 GMC Acadia, driven by Brooks, was traveling west on Louisiana Highway 602. For reasons still under investigation, the GMC exited the roadway and impacted a utility pole. After the initial impact, the vehicle then overturned and ejected Brooks.

Brooks, who was unrestrained, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Madison Parish Coroner’s Office.

A toxicology sample was obtained and submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.

Although the exact cause of the crash remains under investigation, Troopers would like to remind the public that inattentive and distracted driving is dangerous and is a leading cause of crashes in our state. It is also important for motorists to take a few seconds and buckle up, failure to do so can have devastating consequences.

In 2023, Troop F has investigated 10 fatal crashes resulting in 11 fatalities.