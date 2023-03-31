Man arrested for assaulting child with baseball bat Published 10:48 am Friday, March 31, 2023

Corey Darrell Smith, 42, was arrested on Wednesday and charged with felony child abuse.

On Tuesday, Bowmar Elementary School officials called Vicksburg Warren E911 after receiving a report of child abuse against one of the students. The report involved Smith hitting his child with a baseball bat while at home.

Smith was arraigned by Justice Court Judge James Jefferson and his bond was set at $10,000. Smith will be bound over to the Warren County Grand Jury.