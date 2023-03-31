Man arrested for assaulting child with baseball bat

Published 10:48 am Friday, March 31, 2023

By Staff Reports

Corey Darrell Smith

Corey Darrell Smith, 42, was arrested on Wednesday and charged with felony child abuse.

On Tuesday, Bowmar Elementary School officials called Vicksburg Warren E911 after receiving a report of child abuse against one of the students. The report involved Smith hitting his child with a baseball bat while at home.

Smith was arraigned by Justice Court Judge James Jefferson and his bond was set at $10,000. Smith will be bound over to the Warren County Grand Jury.

