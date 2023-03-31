Matthew Register recognized at the 2023 Spring Graduate Research Symposium Published 3:18 pm Friday, March 31, 2023

Matthew Register, of Vicksburg, is among Mississippi State students whose work was recognized at the 2023 Spring Graduate Research Symposium.

Register, a student in Mechanical Engineering, won Second Place in the Ph.D.-level Engineering category for the Poster Presentation titled, “Effects on residual stress due to thermal property input of low carbon steel in finite element modeling of the WAAM process.”

The Graduate Research Symposium is an interdisciplinary forum featuring graduate students’ work. It serves as an opportunity for graduate students to gain experience giving presentations while receiving meaningful feedback from an evaluative panel of established MSU faculty members and researchers.