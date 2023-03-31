Old Post Files March 31, 1923-2023 Published 9:00 am Friday, March 31, 2023

Old Post Files is a regular feature within the pages of The Vicksburg Post’s print edition and digital e-edition. This feature looks back at some of the happenings from the pages of The Vicksburg Post over the past few decades. Enjoy.

100 years ago: 1923

The Palmyra Island levee breaks and the plantations are flooded. • The Dubinsky Brothers open their tent show here.

90 years ago: 1933

Gov. Martin S. “Mike” Conner and a party of notables visit the Waterways Experiment Station. • W.J. Vollor is named a member of the executive committee of the Crusaders. • Mrs. Margaret Harper dies in Fayette.

80 years ago: 1943

Robert Johnson of Bentonia is a patient at the Sanitarium. • Twin daughters are born to Mr. and Mrs. Robert Brown of Tallulah. • Services are held for Joseph B. King, a prominent resident of Bovina. • Franklin Gibbs, a pioneer resident, dies.

70 years ago: 1953

Ann Jo Jones and Anthony B. Thomas are married. • Capt. and Mrs. Walter Story celebrate their 31st wedding anniversary. • Virginia Mayo stars in “She’s Back on Broadway” at the Saenger Theater.

60 years ago: 1963

Glenn Ford and Hope Lange star in “Love Is A Ball” at the Joy Theater. • Beverly Haas is home for the holidays from Webster College, Mo. • Mr. and Mrs. W.T. McHann celebrate their 25th wedding anniversary. • Mr. and Mrs. J. Robert Wood announce the birth of a son, Robert, on March 24.

50 years ago: 1973

Mr. and Mrs. Burnell Erwin, and Sandra, spend the weekend in Monroe. • Mr. and Mrs. Raymond Banks visit their grandchildren in Zachary, La. • Mr. and Mrs. N.H. Lewis announce the birth of a daughter, Amanda Michelle, on April 5. • Dixie Youth baseball practice gets underway.

40 years ago: 1983

A.N. Williamson Jr., a lab worker at WES, receives the President’s Volunteer Award. • Michael Fulgham celebrates his fourth birthday. • Mike Hall and Ray Ford are pictured in Fred Messina’s On Target Outdoors column with turkeys they killed.

30 years ago: 1993

Services are held for Corrine E. Chavis. • The St. Aloysius baseball team defeats Utica, 14-0.

20 years ago: 2003

Sonny Jones and Shilo Farmer bag a pair of turkeys in south Warren County. • About 300 people attend a downtown rally to support U.S. military personnel. • Former Vicksburg police Chief Mitchell L. Dent is named to a nine-month term as Northern District Justice Court Justice.

10 years ago: 2013

Vicksburg Warren School District Superintendent Elizabeth Swinford is one of five finalists for the Tuscaloosa County, Ala., superintendent’s position, she confirmed.