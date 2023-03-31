Photo Gallery: Starting the long journey back in Rolling Fork Published 6:06 pm Friday, March 31, 2023

A week after a devastating EF-4 tornado leveled much of Rolling Fork, residents, workers and volunteers from across Mississippi were in the town this week to begin the long road to recovery.

Amidst the debris in the streets were some signs of hope for a brighter future. Volunteers from a number of restaurants came to town to cook for beleaguered residents and served free meals on street corners. Hand-painted signs of support and love reminded the town to stay strong.

Two 18-wheelers that were stacked on top of each other by the March 24 storm to create an iconic image of the destruction were towed away on Wednesday. Just yards away, in the middle of East China Street, sat a VHS copy of the 1998 movie “Hope Floats.” Flanked by debris on either side of the street, the video offered another reminder to Rolling Fork residents to remain hopeful as they rebuild their town.

