Ruby Lee Taylor Published 1:49 pm Friday, March 31, 2023

Graveside services for Ruby L. Taylor, 73, will be at 11 am on Sunday, April 2 at Green Chapel Cemetery, Rolling Fork. Rev. Leon Whipps will be officiating the services. Services are under the direction of Walker Funeral Home, Rolling Fork. Ms. Taylor died on March 21, 2023, in Jackson, MS.