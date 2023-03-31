Salute to First Responders: Meet the Constables Published 8:00 am Friday, March 31, 2023

A constable’s general duties are “to keep and preserve the peace within the county, by faithfully aiding and assisting in executing the criminal laws of the state.” In addition, the constable is required to attend the justice court of their district and execute all judgments in any criminal case before the court.

Warren County has three elected constables. Get to know these men below:

Glenn McKay

McKay has served for 40 years as the constable for the Warren County Northern District starting in 1984. He worked as a constable during his early 20s. McKay is also part of the Mississippi Constable Association and serves as their president. He use to be the owner of a paint contract business that had been in his family for three generations but decided to step down in 2007.

Troy Kimble

Kimble has served as constable for the Warren County Central District since 2014. He has served as chief investigator for the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Department. Kimble is on the Board of Directors for the Mississippi Constable Association. In 2021, Kimble accepted the position of the deputy police chief of homicide/gang prevention in the Vicksburg Police Department.

John Heggins

Heggins has served for 40 years as the constable for the Warren County Southern District starting in 1984. He started this position in his early 20s. Heggins is also the secretary for the Mississippi Constable Association. He currently co-owns and operates H&M Promotional Products, the Levee Street Warehouse and Heggins Portable Buildings.