Second Martha Street shooting suspect arrested Published 10:46 am Friday, March 31, 2023

Deionrick Dwayne O’Neal, 18, was arrested and charged with shooting into a dwelling in connection with the shooting that took place on Martha and Grammar Street on March 23.

One person sustained minor injuries in the incident and multiple vehicles and residences were shot into, with one resident reporting hearing as many as 50 gunshots.

O’Neal’s bond was set at $20,000 by Municipal Court Judge Angela Carpenter, who bound O’Neal over to the Warren County Grand Jury.