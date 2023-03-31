Three arrested in South Street drive-by shooting 

Published 10:55 am Friday, March 31, 2023

By Staff Reports

Demarion Tayshaun Smith, 19, Samuel Caron Smith, 21 and Steven Lamont Jones Jr., 19

Demarion Tayshaun Smith, 19, Samuel Caron Smith, 21 and Steven Lamont Jones Jr., 19 were arrested and charged with drive-by shooting on Monday.

Officers responded to the shooting in the area of South Street and First North Street on March 25. Multiple shell casings and other evidence were recovered from the scene.

All three suspects were arraigned by Municipal Court Judge Angela Carpenter, who gave them each a $250,000 bond and bound them over to the Warren County Grand Jury. The department has stated that more arrests in the case pending.

