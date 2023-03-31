VICKSBURG FACTS: Help is on the way from the Vicksburg Volunteers Published 9:00 am Friday, March 31, 2023

Did you know that one of Vicksburg’s volunteer fire companies was known as The Volunteer Corps of Vicksburg?

The main purpose of the Volunteer Corps of Vicksburg, sometimes times referred to as The Vicksburg Volunteer Company or The Vicksburg Volunteers, was protecting the city of Vicksburg. Whenever disaster struck, the Vicksburg Volunteer Company was there to fight back or assist in any situation.

According to the Vicksburg Tri-Weekly’s Aug. 16, 1839 edition, “The Volunteers of Natchez, the Volunteers of Vicksburg, the Volunteers of the State of Mississippi, the Volunteers of the United States. Composed of freemen, the best blood of the country. With such men as these, we have nothing to fear from invasion abroad or treason at home.”

As stated in the Vicksburg Tri-Weekly Aug 16, 1839 edition, “When we look upon their splendid appearance and soldier-like conduct, with admiration, we see also by the fatigue duty they undergo manfully, that they are not made merely to look upon.”

Most of the time the Volunteer Company would work alongside with the Fire Departments in Vicksburg. According to the Vicksburg Tri-Weekly’s Aug. 12, 1839 edition, “It would be invidious to name individuals where all, citizens, soldiers and fireman, so nobly did their duty. Among the Vicksburg Volunteer Companies were seen the captains of three of the Vicksburg Fire companies, and nearly all the members of the corps were also members of the Fire Department of that city. They formed a most effective water line, and when, after the fire, they moved to their quarters, the vast crowd, moved by a spontaneous impulse, gave them three cheers.”

Those in the fire department appreciated the volunteer company’s extra help when trying to extinguish the fires.

According to the Vicksburg Tri-Weekly Sentinel’s July 16, 1838 edition, the chief engineer of the fire department said, “The ‘Vicksburg Volunteers’ and ‘Warren Riflemen;’ they are always ready to defend the rights of ‘our country.’” The Lieutenant of the Fire Department said, “may the Vicksburg Volunteers continue to extinguish the and never be extinguished,” according to the Vicksburg Tri-Weekly Sentinel.

The Volunteer Company was also assisted with other situations in Vicksburg. For example, the Volunteer Company helped drill holes near the city.

“The ‘Vicksburg Volunteers,’ another glorious band are organizing and drilling every night,” according to the Vicksburg Daily Whig’s May 21, 1846, edition.

Vicksburg’s Volunteer Company would sometimes work alongside surrounding areas’ volunteers companies such as The Volunteers of Natchez or The Volunteers of the State of Mississippi. Lieutenant Manlove from the Vicksburg Volunteer Company said, “ The Volunteers of Natchez are known abroad as brave and hospitable at home as honest and true,” according to the Vicksburg Tri-Weekly Aug. 16, 1839 edition.

All the volunteer companies would band together and protect their cities, Mississippi and the United States. For example, the Vicksburg Volunteer Company, in 1846, fought in the battle of Monterey during the Mexican-American War.