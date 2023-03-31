Vicksburg’s Kim Nailor named Mississippi Parent of the Year

Published 1:25 pm Friday, March 31, 2023

By Staff Reports

Kim Nailor, mother of two Vicksburg Warren School District students, won the Mississippi Parent of the Year Award from the Mississippi Department of Education (MDE) earlier this week. MDE stated that Nailor’s participation in various service-oriented activities and organizations has helped the community be a better place for student development. (Photo courtesy of MDE)

Vicksburg resident Kimberly Walker Nailor won the Mississippi Department of Education 2023 Mississippi Parent of the Year Award earlier this week.

Nailor is the mother of two children in the Vicksburg Warren School District and was nominated by the district for representing the qualities of a model parent who is active in her children’s education. She also happens to be the attorney for the city of Vicksburg.

MDE stated that Nailor’s participation in various service-oriented activities and organizations has helped the community be a better place for student development.

Among her many contributions to the school district, Nailor helped raise tens of thousands of dollars with the Vicksburg High School Booster Club to help pay for meals for the football team in 2021. In 2019 she volunteered weekly in a sixth-grade classroom to help students prepare for the state standardized test.

She also spearheaded weekly sessions from 2015-2016 for approximately 30 teenage girls at Warren Central Junior High to build self-esteem and encourage good lifestyle choices.

According to MDE, Research has repeatedly shown that parental involvement is a critical factor in determining the academic success of students.

Details for a celebration of Nailor’s award will soon be announced by VWSD.

