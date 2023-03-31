Warren Central falls in first round of Class 6A tennis playoffs Published 5:36 pm Friday, March 31, 2023

Warren Central had a quick exit from the MHSAA Class 6A team tennis playoffs.

The Vikings picked up two match wins, in girls’ singles and doubles, but couldn’t get past St. Martin in the first round of the bracket and lost 5-2 on Thursday.

Audrey Jennings beat Paige Baronich 6-1, 6-4 in singles, while the team of Sydney Sullivan and Lili Feibelman defeated Ella Hoydean and Grace Wilson 6-3, 6-4 in No. 2 girls doubles for the Vikings’ two points.

The mixed doubles team of Sam Harris and Gracie Summers lost a hard-fought match in straight sets to Hunter Coggin and Mia Remilland 7-5, 6-3. The No. 1 boys’ doubles team of Blakeney Allen and Duke Esparza lost 6-3, 6-4 to Gabe Easten and Lex Seigerman.

Although they are out of the team playoffs, the season is not over for Warren Central. Its players will have a second chance in the Class 6A individual tournament, which begins by qualifying through the Region 5-6A tournament.

The region tournament is scheduled for Monday at 9 a.m. at Halls Ferry Park. In addition to Warren Central, players from Pearl, Terry and Northwest Rankin will compete.