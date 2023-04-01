Local B&Bs offering discounts for Mighty ‘Sip Fest Published 4:00 am Saturday, April 1, 2023

The Mighty ‘Sip Fest will run from April 13-16, and Vicksburg’s bed and breakfasts are offering special incentives for guests planning to stay for the whole event.

Event organizers are motivated to get “heads in beds,” Oak Hall Bed and Breakfast owner Elizabeth Nelson said, because there are so many fun activities planned — too many to do in one day.

“Several of our local B&Bs are offering a special discount: If you stay three nights, you can get the third night’s stay for 50 percent off,” Nelson said.

Local B&B guests can also take advantage of special Mighty ‘Sip Fest discounts, including 20 percent off at The Chopping Block, 10 percent off at The Watermark’s Sunday Jazz Brunch and 10 percent off admission to tablescaping classes held at the Duff Green Mansion and Cedar Grove Mansion.

Walnut Hills restaurant will also offer a special discount to customers with proof of a B&B stay during Mighty ‘Sip Fest.

While the majority of events at Mighty ‘Sip Fest are free to the public, Nelson said the B&B discounts are beneficial to business owners as well as tourists, because they provide an optimal Vicksburg experience.

“Not every B&B is offering a 50-percent discount,” Nelson said. “But guests should contact their favorite B&B to see if they are participating.”

B&Bs that are confirmed to be offering a discount for Mighty ‘Sip Fest are: Oak Hall, Duff Green Cedar Grove, Steele Cottage, Halpino and the Baer House.

For those who would prefer a traditional hotel experience, Lynn Foley of Southern Hospitality Services, which operates four hotels in Vicksburg, said there is still availability for Mighty ‘Sip Fest.

For more information about Mighty ‘Sip Fest, visit https://visitvicksburg.com/mighty-sip-fest-vicksburg.