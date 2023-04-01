Old Post File April 1, 1923-2023 Published 9:00 am Saturday, April 1, 2023

Old Post Files is a regular feature within the pages of The Vicksburg Post’s print edition and digital e-edition. This feature looks back at some of the happenings from the pages of The Vicksburg Post over the past few decades. Enjoy.

100 years ago: 1923

Neal Hart is seen at the Alamo Theater in “Butterfly Range.” • Cecilia Tucker has a jolly birthday party. • Kathrine Harris and Frank J. Groome are married. • Fay Bryd undergoes surgery.

90 years ago: 1933

Mrs. Wilmer Thomas leaves for a visit to friends in New York City. • Mrs. William Fitz-Hugh returns from St. Petersburg, Fla. • Austin King undergoes an operation for appendicitis.

80 years ago: 1943

George Rogers is commissioned a lieutenant in the U.S. Naval Reserve. • Louis Thompson speaks to the Bowmar Avenue PTA on study programs. Lt. Watson Sudduth is here from Stuttgart, Ark., on a visit to his parents.

70 years ago: 1953

Sister Mary Mildred Hart, R.S.M., dies here at the convent. • Capt. and Mrs. George Ammon announce the birth of a daughter, Susan, on April 3. • Bobby Street is home on furlough from New Castle AFB.

60 years ago: 1963

Mr. and Mrs. Thomas Hanley announce the birth of a daughter, Nancy, on April 5. • Elvis Presley stars in “It Happened at the World’s Fair” at the Joy Theater. • Clement Schaff wins top honors in the annual Teenager Safe Driving Rodeo.

50 years ago: 1973

The Mississippi River is at the crest, 50.3 feet, the third-highest stage recorded at Vicksburg. • Services are held for William L. Wells, former Vicksburg resident. • Robert Preston stars in “Child’s Play” at Battlefield Cinema II.

40 years ago: 1983

Christopher Webster, Wicky Ray Lynch and Bernadette Jean Krismas are all treated and released from Mercy Hospital after their car flipped on U.S. 61 near LeTourneau. • James Gerald and Greg Barrick are finalists for National Merit Scholarship. • Services are held for Mrs. Gladys Kline.

30 years ago: 1993

Dorothy N. McNemar dies. • Mr. and Mrs. Mark Kinsey announce the birth of a daughter, Sarah Rebecca, on March 19. • Vicksburg will make a pitch for a Veterans Administration nursing home. • Members of Crawford Street United Methodist Church recreated Leonardo Da Vinci’s “The Last Supper” during services at the church.

20 years ago: 2003

Cedar Grove Mansion prepares to host the Concours d’Elegance car show. • Trenity Spratley celebrates her first birthday. • National Park Service crews set fire to Fort Hill to clear heavily overgrown areas.

10 years ago: 2013

Matt Mims had two doubles and drove in four runs to pace St. Al to a 12-2 drubbing of Canton Academy in five innings at Bazinsky Field. • Vicksburg resident, Hollywood Burns, finished first in the 50-55-year olds’ age group at the Jackson State Sweetness Fight Against Obesity 5k run.