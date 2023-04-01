Vicksburg native Lewis hits walk-off homer as Troy beats Southern Miss Published 10:36 pm Saturday, April 1, 2023

TROY, Ala. — The latest clip on Shane Lewis’ growing 2023 highlight reel was a walk-off home run.

The former Warren Central star sent an 0-2 pitch over the right field wall in the bottom of the 10th inning Saturday to give Troy a 5-4 victory over Southern Miss in the second game of their weekend series.

Lewis leads the Sun Belt Conference and ranks third in the nation with 14 home runs. He finished Saturday’s game 3-for-5 with two RBIs, a double and the game-winning solo home run.

“Our guys competed throughout,” Troy coach Skylar Meade said. “We saw two teams competing as hard as they could, and fortunately, we came up on top today and should make for an exciting conclusion to the series tomorrow.”

Brooks Bryan and Kyle Mock also homered for Troy (20-8, 4-4 Sun Belt). Lewis had an RBI single in the eighth inning, and another single by Caleb Bartolero tied the score at 4.

Slade Wilks hit a two-run home run in the first inning — he homered for the second game in a row — and two runs scored on an error in the third to put the Golden Eagles ahead 4-0.

Southern Miss (15-10, 4-4) did not score again, however. Troy relievers Logan Ross and Zach Fruit combined for 7 1/3 scoreless innings. They walked six batters, but only allowed one hit and struck out nine.

The series between Troy and Southern Miss will conclude Sunday, at 1 p.m. The teams have split the first two games.