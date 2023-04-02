College baseball roundup: Southern Miss takes series from Troy; Ole Miss gigged by Aggies Published 6:32 pm Sunday, April 2, 2023

TROY, Ala. — Southern Miss used two big innings and some outstanding relief pitching to win its weekend series with Troy.

The Golden Eagles scored five runs in the fifth inning and seven in the ninth on Sunday to beat Troy 13-3 in the finale of their three-game series.

Slade Wilks homered for the third game in a row — and sixth time in eight games — while Isiah Rhodes and Billy Oldham combined to throw 6 2/3 scoreless innings out of the bullpen. Rhodes and Oldham also had 10 strikeouts between them.

Wilks’ three-run homer in the fifth inning put Southern Miss ahead 5-3, and it never trailed again. The Golden Eagles scored once in the eighth inning, then blew it open in the ninth.

Creek Robertson, Rodrigo Montenegro and Carson Paetow all had RBI singles in the ninth inning. Reece Ewing hit a two-run double, and Danny Lynch also doubled in a run. Twelve batters came to the plate during the rally.

Ewing, Wilks, Paetow and Lynch all finished with two hits. Dustin Dickerson was 3-for-4 with a double, two RBIs and two runs scored. Southern Miss tied a season high with 15 hit, and nine of the 10 batters who had a plate appearance had a hit.

Troy designated hitter Shane Lewis, a former Warren Central star, did not have a hit but did walk twice and score a run. Kole Myers hit a solo home run for the Trojans (21-8, 5-4 Sun Belt Conference).

Southern Miss (16-10, 5-4) won its second series in three conference weekends this season. It will host Southeastern Louisiana Tuesday at 6 p.m., and then go back on the road for a three-game Sun Belt series vs. Old Dominion beginning Friday.

Texas A&M 5, Ole Miss 4

Ryan Targac hit a walk-off solo home run in the bottom of the ninth inning Sunday to give Texas A&M (17-11, 3-6 Southeastern Conference) a series win over Ole Miss (16-11, 1-8).

Ole Miss led 3-0 after Calvin Harris homered in the third inning, but Texas A&M rallied to take the lead. Hank Bard hit a solo home run in the bottom of the third inning, and Brett Minnich hit a two-run shot in the fourth.

Ole Miss tied it again with a run in the top of the ninth. Anthony Calarco was hit by a pitch leading off the inning, and then pinch-runner Judd Utermark went to third on a base hit and scored on a sacrifice fly by Reagan Burford.

In the bottom of the ninth, however, Targac got a fly ball into the Texas wind and it carried over the left center field fence for the game-winning home run.