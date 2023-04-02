Game Plan Published 10:55 am Sunday, April 2, 2023

The Vicksburg Post welcomes your items for the Game Plan. Submit items by email to sports@vicksburgpost.com.

Adult softball

Registration for the city of Vicksburg’s adult softball league will begin April 3 and continue until May 10. The league will have two divisions, for men’s church league and competitive teams, and will use ASA rules and bats.

The cost is $175 per team, plus $20 for each resident from Sharkey, Issaquena, Claiborne and Hinds counties.

Email newsletter signup

Registration packets are available at the Vicksburg Parks and Recreation Department office at 100 Army Navy Dr. For more information, call the VPRD office at 601-634-4515; Tracey Brown at 601-618-6143; or Rick Daughtry at 601-218-9501.

A mandatory coaches meeting will be held April 17 at 6:30 p.m., at the Parks and Rec office. All teams must have a representative present.

VHS volleyball tryouts

Tryouts for Vicksburg High’s volleyball team are scheduled for April 19 and 20, from 4:15 to 5:30 p.m. each day. Players must attend both days and wear appropriate athletic clothing. They must also have a 70 or above grade average and a current physical.

Tryout packets can be picked up from coaches Deborah Brown in Room 3102 or Stacy Banks in Room 1507 at Vicksburg High School; or at the main offices of Vicksburg Junior High, Academy of Innovation, or River City Early College.

For more information, email Coach Brown at dbrown@vwsd.org

Vicksburg Packers registration

Registration is open for the Vicksburg Packers’ youth football team’s 2023 season. There are teams in three age groups, from 5-12. Players can turn 13 after Aug. 1. Volunteer coaches are also needed.

The Packers will also hold their spring training beginning March 27. Practices will be held every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Vicksburg Junior High Stadium.

For more information, visit the Vicksburg Packers Facebook page or call 601-415-2469.

Chillin’ in the Hills

The Chillin’ in the Hills 10K run and 5K race walk is scheduled for May 13 in downtown Vicksburg.

The event, formerly known as the Chill in the Hills, will begin and end at Martin’s at Midtown, 1101 Belmont St. The entry fee is $25 per person. A 1-mile fun run for children age 12 and under follows the 10K and 5K, and is free.

he Chillin’ in the Hills is a fundraiser for Grace Christian Counseling Center, which provides low-cost counseling and mental health services for residents in Vicksburg and surrounding areas.

Online registration is available through raceroster.com. For more information, contact Laura Jones at 601-636-5703 or gracecc@live.com.

Sports Force tournaments

Sports Force Parks on the Mississippi will host a number of youth baseball and softball tournaments this spring. For more information on all tournaments, visit sfpvicksburg.com:

• The Battle of the Bats is scheduled for April 22 and 23. The tournament is open to teams in the 7U through 14U age groups. The entry fee ranges from $150 to $325 per team, based on age, and there is a three-game guarantee.

• The Braves Country Battles is scheduled for May 19-21. The tournament is open to teams in the the 7U through 14U age groups. The entry fee ranges from $150 to $325 per team, based on age, and there is a three-game guarantee.

• The 17 Baseball State tournament is scheduled for June 3 and 4. The tournament is open to teams in the the 7U through 14U age groups. The entry fee ranges from $150 to $325 per team, based on age, and there is a three-game guarantee.