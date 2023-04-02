Gators pick up Sunday night win over Canton Published 11:45 pm Sunday, April 2, 2023

JACKSON — The Vicksburg Gators handled an unusual assignment with ease.

Conner Harrigill went 2-for-2 with two doubles and three RBIs, and combined with two other pitchers on a shutout as the Gators defeated Canton 11-0 in the Hank Aaron Sports Academy High School Baseball Showcase on Sunday night.

The game was part of a weeklong series of events at the Hank Aaron Sports Academy, based at Smith-Wills Stadium in Jackson, that honor the academy’s namesake. Another high school game between Murrah and Jim Hill is scheduled for Monday.

On Tuesday, two college games are scheduled. Tougaloo will play Rust at 10 a.m., and Alcorn State will face Mississippi Valley State at 6:30 p.m.

Sunday was filled with high school games, with Canton and Vicksburg playing the third of the day. Vicksburg scored in three of the four innings in which it batted to take a run-rule victory.

Mincer Minor hit an RBI single and scored on Tyler Carter’s triple to help the Gators jump out to a 3-0 lead in the first inning. Harrigill hit an RBI double and scored on Decedric Brown’s single in the third to push it to 7-0.

In the fourth inning, Harrigill hit another RBI double and scored on a wild pitch as the Gators (8-8) scored their final four runs.

Minor was 2-for-2 with a walk, one RBI and three runs scored. Carter scored three runs, and Brown was 2-for-2 with one RBI.

Harrigill, Braylon Green and Chris Green split up the pitching duties. They combined to allowe four hits and no walks, and struck out 11 batters. Braylon Green pitched three innings, while Harrigill and Chris Green worked one each.