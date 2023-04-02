State Police Investigating Murder-Suicide in East Carroll Parish Published 3:54 pm Sunday, April 2, 2023

Lake Providence – Just after 3:00 p.m. Saturday, Detectives assigned to the Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations Monroe Field Office (LSP MFO) were requested by the East Carroll Sheriff’s Office (ECSO) to investigate a homicide that occurred in the 200 block of Keene Street.

Two deceased victims have been identified as 40-year-old Olivia Denise Nash and 37-year-old Brandon Thompson of Lake Providence.

The initial investigation revealed that ECSO responded to Keene Street in reference to a welfare check after a previous domestic violence incident. Upon arrival, deputies found Nash, who was fatally shot. Thompson, the husband of Nash, was later located near the residence in the Mississippi River, also deceased.

LSP MFO will serve as the lead investigating agency. The scene was processed by Louisiana State Police Crime Scene Technicians. The East Carroll Parish Sheriff’s Office is assisting. The investigation remains active and ongoing. No further information is available at this time.



Anyone with knowledge of this incident is asked to immediately contact Crime Stoppers of North Delta at 318-388-2274 or Louisiana State Police Troop F at 318-345-0000.