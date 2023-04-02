Vote now in The Vicksburg Post Athlete of the Week contest

Published 3:00 pm Sunday, April 2, 2023

By Ernest Bowker

Voting is under way for The Vicksburg Post’s Athlete of the Week contest.

The nominees are track athletes Megan Theriot (St. Aloysius) and Shaniyah Walker (Vicksburg High), baseball player Gage Palmer (Porter’s Chapel) and softball player Abby Morgan (Warren Central).

Theriot won two events at the Forerunner Classic meet on April 1, and Walker won one at the Powerade Relays on March 31. Palmer pitched a no-hitter against Benton Academy on March 28, and Morgan powered the Lady Vikes to a 3-1 record with her pitching and hitting.

Voting is open until midnight Tuesday; you can vote more than once; and you can vote once per hour until the deadline.

To vote and for more information on the nominees, click here to vote in the Athlete of the Week contest.

