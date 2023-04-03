Keith Blackledge Logue Published 3:06 pm Monday, April 3, 2023

A Life Celebration® funeral service for Keith Blackledge Logue, will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, April 7, 2023, in the chapel of Welch Funeral Home. The family will receive friends for a time of visitation from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, April 6, 2023, in the Garden Court of Welch Funeral Home. Keith was born on September 22, 1954, in Vicksburg, Mississippi, and died on April 2, 2023, in Longview, Texas. A full obituary is available online at www.cammackfamily.com.