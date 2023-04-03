Warren Central’s Crozier signs with Mississippi Delta softball program Published 5:54 pm Monday, April 3, 2023

1 of 3

Lola Crozier helped Warren Central’s softball senior class complete a triple play.

Crozier, the Lady Vikes’ starting catcher for the past three seasons, signed with Mississippi Delta Community College last week and celebrated with a formal signing ceremony Monday at the school.

She joined center fielder Kayleigh Karel (East Central CC) and pitcher Abby Morgan (Holmes) in having earned a college offer. The trio are the only seniors on Warren Central’s roster.

“I think this is the first time in a while,” Crozier said of having the entire senior class sign. “It’s just like the all-star game. We got picked to go, and it’s rewarding to be able to do it with somebody else that you’ve known and have a close relationship with.”

Crozier transferred to Warren Central from Richland in 2021 and quickly earned a spot as the team’s starting catcher. She batted .278 with one home run, six doubles and 15 RBIs in her junior season in 2022, and was selected to play in the Mississippi Association of Coaches All-Star Game.

Warren Central coach Dana McGivney said Crozier’s best asset on the field is her defense. Off of it, it’s a strong work ethic that has helped her to continually improve.

“She works hard. She’s one of the best blocking catchers we’ve ever had, that I’ve ever coached,” McGivney said. “It’s just her work ethic. She knew what it would take, and she’s done every bit of work to make sure she could get to the next level.”

Crozier has been playing softball since she was 5, and said getting to continue on to the college level is a goal she’s worked toward the entire time.

“I have a passion for (softball). Ever since I was little, I fell in love with it when I was young. I just enjoy being around the team, and getting to do what you love out there,” Crozier said. “It’s definitely rewarding. This makes me feel like all of the practice I put in didn’t go unnoticed. That I did it for a reason and it’s starting to come in and flow.”

And, starting next season, she’ll get to play against some of her longtime teammates instead of with them. Morgan signed with Holmes in November, and Karel with East Central in December.

McGivney said she was proud of all three players.

“Obviously it’s what you want to see every year,” McGivney said. “But this year especially, because they’re three very different people and very good at their own position. It’s awesome to know they’re going to get to do what they love at the next level.”