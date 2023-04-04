Flashes use two late rallies to stun Copiah, stop losing streak Published 10:50 pm Tuesday, April 4, 2023

St. Aloysius used a little — actually a lot of — late-inning magic to stop a vexing losing streak.

The Flashes scored three runs in the bottom of the eighth inning, the last on a walk-off RBI single by Carson Smith, to beat Copiah Academy 9-8 Tuesday at Bazinsky Field.

St. Al also scored twice in the bottom of the seventh to tie the game at 6 and send it to extra innings. Copiah regained the lead in the top of the eighth, and then the Flashes won it with their second rally in the bottom half.

The first five St. Al batters reach base in the eighth inning, all without getting a hit. Two batters were hit by pitches and the next three walked to bring in the tying runs.

Copiah got a ground ball and a force out at home for the first out, but Smith followed that with his game-winning single.

Smith finished 2-for-5 with two RBIs. Walt Andrews also had two hits and two RBIs, while Barrett Shows and Keller Bradley had two hits one run scored apiece.

St. Al (4-15, 1-7 MAIS District 3-5A) snapped a seven-game losing streak, and avenged a 9-1 loss to Copiah on Monday. The teams are scheduled to finish their three-game district series Thursday at 6;30 p.m. in Gallman.