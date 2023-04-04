Luebirtha Crawford Published 3:06 pm Tuesday, April 4, 2023

Ms. Luebirtha Crawford passed away on March 31, 2023 at Merit Health River Region. She was 72. Funeral services celebrating her life will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 8, 2023 at Zion Travelers Missionary Baptist Church with Reverend Richard Johnson officiating. Burial will follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery under the direction of Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home. Visitation will be held at Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home on Friday, April 7, 2023 from 1 until 6 p.m. with family present from 5 until 6 p.m. and on Saturday at the church from noon until the hour of the service.