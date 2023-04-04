OOH, THAT SMELL: Sewer line project raises complaints of strong odor in downtown Vicksburg

Published 3:39 pm Tuesday, April 4, 2023

By John Surratt

A project Tuesday by Suncoast Infrastructure to line the city’s main sewer line in the downtown area caused some downtown businesses and residents to complain of a strong, harsh odor.

City Assistant Public Works Director Dane Lovell said Florence-based Suncoast, which has the contract to assess and map the city’s sewer lines, was installing plastic liners that will extend the life of the sewer lines by 50 years.

The liners are melted before they are installed, causing the odor that many of the people downtown smelled.

Email newsletter signup

Sign up for The Vicksburg Post's free newsletters

Check which newsletters you would like to receive
  • Vicksburg News: Sent daily at 5 am
  • Vicksburg Sports: Sent daily at 10 am

Charles Bunniran with Allen & Hoshall, the project engineer, said the odor from the melted liners was not harmful and the smell should go away once the linings are cured.

He said the curing process is done by using either water or steam, and the odor could be disbursed by opening windows and using fans to move the odor out.

Bunniran said, however, that if someone smelled the odor in their building, it was evidence of a leak in the building’s sewer system.

“If the sewer system in the building is in good shape, the smell goes out through the (sewer) vent and you don’t smell it,” he said.

Bunniran said Suncoast is lining two sewer lines a day, weather permitting, and is working on lines in several areas in the city.

He said Suncoast has about 20 months remaining on its contract with the city.

About John Surratt

John Surratt is a graduate of Louisiana State University with a degree in general studies. He has worked as an editor, reporter and photographer for newspapers in Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama. He has been a member of The Vicksburg Post staff since 2011 and covers city government. He and his wife attend St. Paul Catholic Church and he is a member of the Port City Kiwanis Club.

email author More by John

More News

Warren County Supervisors recognize Sexual Assault Awareness Month

Ag Commissioner, MDAC continue efforts to serve storm victims

Mississippi second state to pass pet insurance law

ORDER UP: Chuck’s Dairy Bar gets help from food trucks

Print Article