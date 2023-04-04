PCA comes from behind to beat Vicksburg Published 11:41 pm Tuesday, April 4, 2023

An outstanding pitching performance and a big comeback propelled Porter’s Chapel Academy past Vicksburg High in a crosstown baseball battle.

John Wyatt Massey hit a go-ahead RBI double in the sixth inning, and Gage Palmer locked down Vicksburg after a shaky start as the Eagles came from behind to win 6-4 on Tuesday.

Tyler Carter and Decedric Brown hit RBI singles in the first inning, and Kealon Bass had one in the second as Vicksburg raced out to a 4-0 lead. It stalled after that, however, as PCA’s Gage Palmer took control.

Email newsletter signup

Palmer did not allow a hit after the second inning. He retired the last seven batters he faced, and nine of the last 10, and finished with 15 strikeouts.

Palmer’s dominance allowed PCA (11-8) to rally from its four-run deficit. It scored an unearned run in the second inning, got two more back with Zach Ashley’s RBI single in the fourth, and tied it in the fifth on an RBI single by Gavin White.

In the bottom of the sixth, Brayden King led off with a walk, got to third base on a pair of wild pitches, and then scored on Massey’s double to put the Eagles ahead 5-4. Massey scored an insurance run on a single by Chase Hearn.

Hearn finished 3-for-4 with the one RBI for PCA, which beat the Gators twice this season.

Chris Green and Mincer Minor each went 2-for-4 with one run scored for Vicksburg (9-9).