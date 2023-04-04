Warren County Supervisors recognize Sexual Assault Awareness Month

Published 3:52 pm Tuesday, April 4, 2023

By Anna Guizerix

Representatives from Haven House Family Shelter and MSCASA presented a proclamation to the Warren County Supervisors on Monday acknowledging April as Sexual Assault Awareness Month. Pictured, back row, are: Warren County Supervisors Jeff Holland, Edward Herring, Shawn Jackson, Kelle Barfield and William Banks. Front row: Haven House Executive Director Georgia Grodowitz, Outreach Coordinator Krystal Hamlin and Melanie Sanders with the Mississippi Coalition Against Sexual Assault (MSCASA). (Photo by Anna Guizerix | The Vicksburg Post)

April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month, and the Warren County Board of Supervisors joined with Haven House Family Shelter Monday to recognize the need for more services in the area.

Attending the meeting Monday were Haven House Executive Director Georgia Grodowitz, Outreach Coordinator Krystal Hamlin and Melanie Sanders with the Mississippi Coalition Against Sexual Assault (MSCASA).

“We are working together with the Mississippi Coalition Against Sexual Assault and a SART team, which is a Sexual Assault Response Team,” Grodowitz said Monday. “Because sexual assault is connected often with domestic violence.”

Email newsletter signup

Sign up for The Vicksburg Post's free newsletters

Check which newsletters you would like to receive
  • Vicksburg News: Sent daily at 5 am
  • Vicksburg Sports: Sent daily at 10 am

Grodowitz said sexual violence is a serious issue not only in the Warren County area but across the country. She explained that often, a person’s abuser is not a stranger, but someone they know.

Sanders addressed the Supervisors as well, thanking them for the opportunity to proclaim April as Sexual Assault Awareness Month.

“As violence increases in our communities, sexual assault and domestic violence are a part of those crimes,” Sanders said. “It is one of the most under-reported crimes, and so we thank you for the opportunity to lift up this month.”

Board President Kelle Barfield asked the Haven House and MSCASA representatives if there was anything Warren County residents could do to help prevent sexual assault.

Grodowitz responded that the community is in need of a good response system for sexual assault victims — and that’s what Haven House and MSCASA is trying to establish.

“We will be working with Melanie, we have a team together, and that’s the problem we’re trying to solve,” Grodowitz said. “When we do have someone that has happened to, we (need to) have resources available for them.”

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, call Haven House Family Shelter 24 hours a day at 601-638-0555 or 1-800-898-0860.

More News

OOH, THAT SMELL: Sewer line project raises complaints of strong odor in downtown Vicksburg

Ag Commissioner, MDAC continue efforts to serve storm victims

Mississippi second state to pass pet insurance law

ORDER UP: Chuck’s Dairy Bar gets help from food trucks

Print Article