Yolanda Walker Chancellor Published 3:39 pm Tuesday, April 4, 2023

Funeral services for Yolanda Walker Chancellor, 51, who died on Wednesday, March 29, 2023 in Dallas, TX will be held at 1:30 p.m., Saturday, April 8, 2023 at Mt. Burner M.B. Church in Pattison, MS with Rev. Ray E. Coleman officiating. Burial will be in Thompson Memorial Garden Cemetery with Thompson Funeral Home, Inc. of Port Gibson in charge of the arrangements. Visitation will be Friday, from 1p.m. until 5 p.m. At the Thompson Funeral Home Chapel and Saturday, from 12:30 until service time at the church. An Omega Omega ceremony of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., her beloved sorority will be held at noon on Saturday at the church.

For more information please look at our web page @ thompsonfuneralhomeinc.com or Facebook page @ Thompson Funeral Home, Inc.