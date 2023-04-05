Carrie Lynn Reeves Published 1:47 pm Wednesday, April 5, 2023

Carrie Lynn Reeves passed away on Monday, March 6, 2023, in Vicksburg, MS at Shady Lawn Nursing Home. She was 71. She was the daughter of the late Earnest Lee Cook and Inez Tullos Cook. She attended Rolling Fork High School and had retired from GNB Batteries. Carrie Lynn had many hobbies including RV Camping, reading, playing softball, playing cards and spending time with her grandchildren. She was a member of Woodlawn Baptist Church.

Survivors include her daughters, Vicki Cole and Michele Washington (Houston, TX); son, Jim Cole (Kristy) of Clinton; grandchildren, Skyler Washington, Tristan Washington, Meredith Cole, James Austin Cole; brothers and sisters, James Earl Cook (Knoxville, TN), Dwight Cook (Valley Park, MS); and her beloved nieces and nephews from the Cook and Cole families. Carrie “Lynn” will be greatly missed by her children and grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James L. Cole “Jimmy”, husband, John Reeves; and sister, Theresa Ray.

Email newsletter signup

Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 8 at Valley Park Baptist Church (Hwy 61 North, Valley Park, MS).