ERDC/ERDCWERX program helps businesses learn to get government contracts

Published 1:13 pm Wednesday, April 5, 2023

By John Surratt

Kimberly Dulaney, deputy of ERDC’s Office of Small Business Programs, addresses business owners during the small business workshop held at ERDCWERX at MCITy. (Photo by John Surratt | The Vicksburg Post)

Area business owners and entrepreneurs gathered Thursday at the third-floor offices of ERDCWERX in the Thad Cochran Mississippi Center for Innovation and Technology with one objective.

The small business workshop conducted jointly by the U.S. Army Engineering, Research and Development Center and ERDCWERX presented several speakers to help business owners learn how to improve their businesses and the process of getting government contracts.

“We’re hosting the event for small businesses and large businesses to learn more about government contracting — the different opportunities,” said Kimberly Dulaney, deputy of ERDC’s Office of Small Business Programs. “There are resources that are available to small businesses throughout our small business resource partners.”

Email newsletter signup

Sign up for The Vicksburg Post's free newsletters

Check which newsletters you would like to receive
  • Vicksburg News: Sent daily at 5 am
  • Vicksburg Sports: Sent daily at 10 am

One is ERDCWERX, which has a mission to cultivate a vibrant business ecosystem by encouraging entrepreneurship and shaping successful alliances to innovate and commercialize technologies that support the warfighter.

“I’ve been hearing that it’s hard to get a lot of small businesses to get involved with or get involved in the contracting part and we’re trying to find ways to get them involved,” Dulaney said.

The workshop, she said, is one of the ways to get information on contracting to small businesses so they will know what resources are available to help them get government contracts.

“Now we have the Mississippi Apex Accelerators,” Dulaney said of a Mississippi Development Authority program to assist small businesses going through the process of securing government contracts.

“If you hadn’t got into the SAM (System for Award Management), they’re there to walk you through that process,” she said. “SAM is the official website of the U.S. government. If you want to do business with the federal government you have to be registered with SAM.gov.

“They (Apex) help them with SAMs; they send them bid opportunities whether it’s from the state or federal government,” she said.

Besides MDA and the Apex Accelerator, Dulaney said the workshop also featured presentations by the Small Business Administration.

“It’s all about just letting small businesses know about the resources that are available,” Dulaney said.

About John Surratt

John Surratt is a graduate of Louisiana State University with a degree in general studies. He has worked as an editor, reporter and photographer for newspapers in Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama. He has been a member of The Vicksburg Post staff since 2011 and covers city government. He and his wife attend St. Paul Catholic Church and he is a member of the Port City Kiwanis Club.

email author More by John

More News

Old Post Files April 5, 1923-2023

ERDC FUN FACT: Let’s Get Chilly

Warren County Supervisors recognize Sexual Assault Awareness Month

OOH, THAT SMELL: Sewer line project raises complaints of strong odor in downtown Vicksburg

Print Article