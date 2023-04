ERDC FUN FACT: Let’s Get Chilly Published 8:00 am Wednesday, April 5, 2023

Did you know?

ERDC manages a Permafrost Tunnel Research Facility in Fox, Alaska. The Cold Regions Research and Engineering Laboratory, located in Hanover, New Hampshire, maintains this field site, where scientists study a frozen environment that is more than 40,000 years old.

