Fourth South Street drive-by suspect turns himself in

Published 4:46 pm Wednesday, April 5, 2023

By Staff Reports

Timothy Ross turned himself into the Vicksburg Police Department on Wednesday morning.

He was wanted in connection with the drive-by shooting that occurred on South Street and First North Street on March 25.

Ross had his initial appearance in court on the same day of his arrest, facing a charge of drive-by shooting. Municipal Court Judge Angela Carpenter gave him a $250,000 bond.

Three other suspects were arrested on March 27 in connection with the shooting, Demarion Tayshaun Smith, 19, Samuel Caron Smith, 21, and Steven Lamont Jones Jr., 19. All three also received $250,000 bonds.

