Old Post Files April 5, 1923-2023 Published 9:00 am Wednesday, April 5, 2023

Old Post Files is a regular feature within the pages of The Vicksburg Post’s print edition and digital e-edition. This feature looks back at some of the happenings from the pages of The Vicksburg Post over the past few decades. Enjoy.

100 years ago: 1923

Mr. and Mrs. George Houston and son leave for Memphis. • The First National Bank is no ready to remodel its quarters. • Everett Townsend dies.

90 years ago: 1933

Many Vicksburg residents join in the beer parade in Louisiana. Beer is placed on sale at Delta Point and aboard the ferry boat. • A marriage license is issued to M.J. Moore and marriage license is issued to M.J. Moore and Lucille McCormack. • R.L. Betz is called to Gloster due to the death of his father.

80 years ago: 1943

John D. Miller, a 7-year-old boy, drowns in a pond while fishing. • Lt. and Ms. J.E. Solomon return to Kentucky after visiting here.

70 years ago: 1953

Services are held for Jerre K. Griffith. • Bob Hope stars in “Off Limits” at the Saenger Theater. • Mrs. Hattie V. Parsons dies. • Malmo Minter presents her piano students in the recital.

60 years ago: 1963

Mrs. Mary Katherine Platte passes away. • Walter Little Jr. is home for the holidays from Tulane Medical School. • Rear Admiral and Mrs. Frances Mee are visiting friends in Atlanta. • Mr. and Mrs. James Gunter announce the birth of a son, James Gregory, on April 9. • William Holden stars in “The Lion” at the Rivoli Drive-In Theater.

50 years ago: 1973

Mrs. A. Trent Palmer dies in Tallulah. • Mr. and Mrs. Gary Malone announce the birth of a son, Harry Murrell, born April 6. • Bette Ann Pearl is engaged to marry Don Blumenthal. • Miss Marlene Louque, a junior at the University of Mississippi, is in the Miss University pageant.

40 years ago: 1983

Thieves remove a solid front window glass and take cash from The Hub. • Mrs. Caroline Bogard Buckley of Rolling Fork dies. • Marla Beth Brooks is two.

30 years ago: 1993

City voters in the south Ward will face a problem this year similar to one faced in 1991 — which party primary ballot to choose. • Post office patrons with boxes at the Crawford Street branch of the Vicksburg Post Office are seeing their boxes moved from the lobby walls. • Alonzo Jackson dies. • Sheila McGee of Rolling Fork announce the birth of a daughter, Rebekah Lynn, on March 19.

20 years ago: 2003

The Beau Lutz home at 521 Speed St. is recognized by Keep Vicksburg Warren Beautiful. • Cynthia Freeny is promoted to first vice president at Trustmark National Bank. • Bill Byrd Jr. and Martha June Holman exchange vows.

10 years ago: 2013

Candidates for Vicksburg’s three elective positions told 30 audience members their plans to improve school safety and what they think of charter schools. • George Cain Sr., 93, was presented a medal and given the title of “Chevalier” — a knight — of the French Legion of Honor in a ceremony before 150 people at First Baptist Church.