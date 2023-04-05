PHOTO GALLERY: ERDC hosts Media Day for local press partners
Published 5:33 pm Wednesday, April 5, 2023
A fish tank in ERDC's Environmental Laboratory. (Ernest Bowker/The Vicksburg Post)
Keith Martin, with ERDC's Coastal and Hydraulics Laboratory, shows off the facility's Ship/Tow Simulator. The simulator can create models of nearly any vessel and waterway in the U.S. to assist captains, pilots, engineers and others with solving a variety of navigation and construction issues. (Ernest Bowker/The Vicksburg Post)
The Ship/Tow Simulator at ERDC's Coastal and Hydraulics Laboratory. The simulator can create models of nearly any vessel and waterway in the U.S. to assist captains, pilots, engineers and others with solving a variety of navigation and construction issues. (Ernest Bowker/The Vicksburg Post)
Scientists Avery Schemmel, right, and Kathleen Inman explain the fisheries research work at the U.S. Army Engineer Research and Development Center's environmental laboratory.
(John Suratt | The Vicksburg Post)
Dr. Zach McClelland, research engineer at ERDC's GSL Concrete and Materials Lab, explains the uses of 3D printing technology.
Tracy Gordon discusses the Lego League robot on a table in the Forward Center., which is involved with STEM programs and encouraging young people to get involved in technology.
This autonomous vehicle prototype has a special design feature to scare Canada geese away from parking lots in the ERDC installation. It was shown off during a media event at the research center’s Unmanned Aircraft Systems program in the Environmental Lab. (Photo by Ben Martin | The Vicksburg Post)
Jenny Laird is the Team Lead for the Unmanned Aircraft Systems program in the Environmental Lab at ERDC. She and her team have been creating and testing a wide variety of drones. (Photo by Ben Martin | The Vicksburg Post)
Spot, an autonomous, four legged vehicle created by Boston Dynamics resides at the Unmanned Aircraft Systems program in the Environmental Lab at ERDC. The robot can navigate itself over difficult terrain and can even right itself after being pushed. Also it can dance. (Photo by Ben Martin | The Vicksburg Post)
The U.S. Army Engineer Research and Development Center hosted local media partners Wednesday as part of an open media day.
Staff members from The Vicksburg Post and V105.5 radio toured multiple labs on the 700-acre campus in Vicksburg and learned the various ways ERDC supports the American warfighter.
Thank you to ERDC for inviting The Post!