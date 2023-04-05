PHOTO GALLERY: ERDC hosts Media Day for local press partners Published 5:33 pm Wednesday, April 5, 2023

1 of 9

The U.S. Army Engineer Research and Development Center hosted local media partners Wednesday as part of an open media day.

Staff members from The Vicksburg Post and V105.5 radio toured multiple labs on the 700-acre campus in Vicksburg and learned the various ways ERDC supports the American warfighter.

Thank you to ERDC for inviting The Post!