PHOTO GALLERY: ERDC hosts Media Day for local press partners

Published 5:33 pm Wednesday, April 5, 2023

By Staff Reports

The U.S. Army Engineer Research and Development Center hosted local media partners Wednesday as part of an open media day.

Staff members from The Vicksburg Post and V105.5 radio toured multiple labs on the 700-acre campus in Vicksburg and learned the various ways ERDC supports the American warfighter.

Thank you to ERDC for inviting The Post!

Email newsletter signup

Sign up for The Vicksburg Post's free newsletters

Check which newsletters you would like to receive
  • Vicksburg News: Sent daily at 5 am
  • Vicksburg Sports: Sent daily at 10 am

More News

Fourth South Street drive-by suspect turns himself in

ERDC/ERDCWERX program helps businesses learn to get government contracts

Old Post Files April 5, 1923-2023

ERDC FUN FACT: Let’s Get Chilly

Print Article