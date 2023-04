St. Al’s Scallions signs with Hinds cheer team Published 2:41 pm Wednesday, April 5, 2023

St. Aloysius senior cheerleader Olivia Scallions has signed with Hinds Community College’s cheer team. She is pictured here with assistant principal Jon Graham, athletic director Bubba Nettles, Kirsten Golding, and principal Dr. Buddy Strickland.